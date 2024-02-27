123456789101112
A sample of our work — from startup to F500

  • Close collaboration alongside Midjourney's founding team to co-design and iteratively release the original interface for the world's leading prompt-to-image AI service.

  • Loom logo in whiteLoom logo in black

    Partnering alongside Loom's in-house product teams on future state feature ideation and product concepting to improve discoverability, retention, and engagement.

  • How We Feel logo in whiteHow We Feel logo in black

    Pinterest co-founder Ben Silbermann approached us to help validate and conceive a new product for a startup that helps people better understand their emotions.

  • Vowel logo in whiteVowel logo in black

    Conceiving a foundational product for a leading AI-powered video conferencing and meeting startup.

  • SlackSlack

    Slack came to us in their very early days with a working prototype and a vision to become the new standard for corporate communication. We partnered closely with them to design their original product suite and beloved brand. The rest is history.

  • Modular logo in whiteModular logo in black

    Working alongside Chris Lattner and the founding team at Modular on brand and holistic product design for a pioneering AI developer platform now valued at $600M.

  • GoogleGoogle

    Partnering closely with the internet giant across a number of products, feature set, and R&D initiatives over years.

  • Waking Up logo in whiteWaking Up logo in black

    We partnered closely with Sam Harris to design, build, and ship Waking Up. The product was an instant classic and quickly became a top 3 meditation app in the App Store with nearly 40,000 5-star reviews.

  • Close collaboration with Gather to rethink and redesign the core platform as a leading remote work experience.

  • Meta logo in whiteMeta logo in black

    Trusted partner of the social media giant in product design, research, engineering and R&D. We had the name first.

  • Patreon logo in whitePatreon logo in black

    Visual redesign and design system work for the go-to creator monetization platform with a focus on community and content delivery.

  • Threads logo in whiteThreads logo in black

    Metalab reimagined Threads greyscale beta products for both Web and iOS to deliver core product refinements, killer interactions, and an intuitive sign-up and onboarding flow.

  • Product strategy and design for the creation of Amazon Photos to rival direct competitors such as iCloud and Google Photos. The product shipped on day 1 to 54 million Prime subscribers.

  • Collaborating closely with The Atlantic in R&D on a new political discourse and community platform.

  • Coinbase logo in whiteCoinbase logo in black

    As Bitcoin was on the rise, we helped Coinbase’s founding team find their footing in an unknown territory through design.

  • As a leading AI-based automation startup, Bardeen approached us in the early days to help conceive and design a category-defining MVP.

  • Product concepting & future state ideation on what Expensify can be for today and tomorrow.

  • Cryto.com logo in whiteCryto.com logo in white

    Top to bottom brand and cross-platform UX/UI design to help Crypto.com become the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange.

  • Cometeer logo in whiteCometeer logo in black

    We created a product forward ecommerce and subscription service for the premium flash-frozen coffee company.

  • Tripadvisor logo in whiteTripadvisor logo in black

    A year and a half long engagement of carefully redesigning and rebuilding TripAdvisor's core mobile experience for 500M DAUs alongside the company's in-house teams.

  • Commonstock logo in whiteCommonstock logo in black

    Conceiving an innovative new form of social investing, securing the company an additional round of funding post launch. Since acquired by Yahoo.

  • Gopuff logo in whiteGopuff logo in black

    UX research, strategy, and redesign to scale the food and alcohol delivery platform valued at $15B.

  • Converse logo in whiteConverse logo in black

    Delivering a new, and entirely personal, cart and checkout experience for the iconic brand.

  • Mastercard logo in whiteMastercard logo in black

    Defining the future of credit card services and experiences for the trusted, global brand.

  • Collaborating closely with Atlassian’s in-house product teams on design ideation, research, and strategy for what went on to become Stride.

  • Stir logo in whiteStir logo in black

    Delivering an MVP and product roadmap for the creator economy’s go-to back office platform.

  • City MD logo in whiteCity MD logo in black

    Redesign and replatforming of Summit Health and City MD’s 5 digital platforms prior to the $9B Walgreens deal.

  • Notarize logo in whiteNotarize logo in black

    Design, development, and strategy of the world's first online Notarization product from MVP to unicorn.

  • Brand design for an AI startup pre-inflection delivering the smartest email app on planet earth.

  • Close collaboration with one of the world’s largest neobanks to conceive a global design system and visual redesign.

  • Tempest logo in whiteTempest logo in black

    Design and engineering of the online recovery school that has helped thousands of people rethink their relationship with alcohol.

  • Conceiving a financial management startup from the ground up with the founding team.

  • Qatalog logo in whiteQatalog logo in black

    Taking the productivity tool from a functional beta to beautiful experience ready for primetime.

  • Youtube logo in whiteYoutube logo in black

    Foundational product design of the video player experience for Youtube still in use today.

  • Logo of The Yes in white and all capsLogo of The Yes in black and all caps

    We partnered with Stitch Fix ex-COO Julie Bornstein to create the hyper-personalized AI shopping platform that was soon acquired by Pinterest.

  • Addepar logo in whiteAddepar logo in black

    Rapid transformation and reconstruction of the the high net-worth wealth management platform transacting over $2T in assets.

  • TED logo in whiteTED logo in white

    Design, strategy, and build of the award winning TED Connect app.

  • National Geographic logo in whiteNational Geographic logo in black

    Creating an immersive mapping & editorial product that allows users to discover Europe’s certified World Heritage sites like never before.

  • Vimeo logo in whiteVimeo logo in black

    Foundational research, concept testing, product definition, and designs to imagine the future of virtual live streamed events across mobile and web.

  • Insider logo in whiteInsider logo in black

    Helping the news platform 4x engagement with an entirely redesigned native iOS and Android app.

  • Walmart logo in white.Walmart logo in black

    A 10-year longstanding client in design and engineering across Walmart's entire digital footprint.

  • Neuralink logo in whiteNeuralink logo in black

    Design and strategy for the initial prototype of Musk’s brain chip companion app that trains people how to control their phone and computer with thought alone.

  • SiriusXM logo in whiteSiriusXM logo in white

    Moving the media giant beyond in-car entertainment and into wider omni-channel delivery to attract new audiences in the age of streaming.

  • A rebrand and rollout for one of the world’s fastest growing cybersecurity companies.

