Privacy Policy

Overview

MetaLab Design Ltd. (“MetaLab”, “we”, “us” or “our”) is committed to protecting the privacy of personal information (i.e., any information relating to an identified or identifiable natural person) who visit the metalab.com website (the “Site”). Amendments to this Privacy Policy will be posted to the Site and will be effective when posted. Your continued use of the Site following the posting of any amendment to this Privacy Policy shall constitute your acceptance of such amendment.

Your Consent

You might fill out a contact form on the Site and provide your name, email address, as well as any additional information you may provide us in the message box. By providing personal information to us, you voluntarily consent to the collection, use and disclosure of such personal information as specified in this Privacy Policy. Without such information, we could not provide you with our services. The legal basis for our processing of personal information are primarily that the processing is necessary for providing our services or answer to your request (i.e. for the performance of a contract between you and us), and that the processing is carried out in our legitimate interests, which are further explained below. Without limiting the foregoing, we may on occasion ask you to consent when we collect, use, or disclose your personal information in specific circumstances.

Information We Collect About You

We collect several types of information: ‍

Personal Data. We collect information by which you may be personally identified, such as your name, email address, postal address or phone number, through the contact form on our Site (“personal data”). This information is only collected when you voluntarily provide it and it is necessary to contact you.

Usage Data. We also collect information about your use of the Site. This information includes things such as your operating system, your access times, the location from which you accessed the Site, the time you spent on the Site, and the pages on our Site that you visited (“usage data”). We collect this information using cookies, web beacons and Google Analytics. A cookie is a small file placed on the hard drive of your computer. Unless you have adjusted your browser setting so that it will refuse cookies, our system will issue cookies when you direct your browser to the Site. A web beacon is a small electronic file (also referred to as clear gifs, pixel tags, and single-pixel gifs) that permit us, for example, to count users who have visited a page and for other related Site statistics (e.g., recording the popularity of certain website content and verifying system and server integrity).

Use of Personal Information

We may use or disclose your personal information for the following purposes:

To fulfill or meet the reason you provided the information. Applicable legal basis under the General Data Protection Regulation (“ GDPR ”): performance of a contract;

”): performance of a contract; To provide the Site to you and to other users. Applicable legal basis under the GDPR: performance of a contract;

To improve the quality of the Site through polls, surveys and other similar feedback gathering activities conducted by MetaLab and/or third parties. Applicable legal basis under the GDPR: legitimate interest;

To communicate with you, including providing you with information about our services. Applicable legal basis under the GDPR: legitimate interest;

To monitor traffic patterns and gauge popularity of different features of the Site. Applicable legal basis under the GDPR: legitimate interest;

To enforce this Privacy Policy. Applicable legal basis under the GDPR: performance of a contract;

To protect against fraud or error, and to respond to claims of any violation of our rights or those of any third parties. Applicable legal basis under the GDPR: legitimate interest;

To respond to your requests for customer service. Applicable legal basis under the GDPR: performance of a contract;

To protect the rights, property or personal safety of you, us, our users and the public;

As described to you when collecting your personal information. Applicable legal basis under the GDPR: performance of a contract; and

As required to comply with applicable laws or as authorized by applicable laws. Applicable legal basis under the GDPR: legal obligation.

Aggregated Data

We may also use your personal information to generate Aggregated Data for internal use and for sharing with others on a selective basis. “Aggregated Data” means records which have been stripped of information potentially identifying users, and which have been manipulated or combined to provide generalized, anonymous information. Your identity and personal information will be kept anonymous in Aggregated Data.

Sharing your Personal Information

MetaLab may disclose your personal information to a third party, notably service providers, for a business purpose.

To date, MetaLab uses the following service providers:

When we disclose personal information for a business purpose to a third party, we enter into a contract that describes the purpose and requires the recipient to both keep that personal information confidential and not use it for any purpose except performing the contract. We also take reasonable measures to ensure that these third parties provide sufficient guarantees to implement appropriate technical and organizational measures. When our service providers no longer need your personal information for those limited purposes, we require that they dispose of the personal information. In some circumstances, we may permit our service providers to retain aggregated, anonymized or statistical information that does not identify you. We do not authorize the third parties to disclose your personal information to unauthorized parties or to use your personal information for their direct marketing purposes. If you would like more information about our service providers, please contact us using the contact information in the “Contact Us” section below.

Additionally, we may use and disclose your information when we believe such use or disclosure is permitted, necessary or appropriate: (a) under applicable law, including laws outside your country of residence; (b) to comply with legal process; (c) to respond to requests from public and government authorities, including public and government authorities outside your country of residence; (d) to enforce the terms of the agreements for our products and services; (e) to protect our operations or those of any of our affiliates or subsidiaries; (f) to protect our rights, privacy, safety or property, and/or those of our affiliates, you or others; and (g) to allow us to pursue available remedies or limit the damages that we may sustain. In addition, we may transfer your personal information and other information to a third party in the event of any reorganization, merger, sale, joint venture, assignment, transfer or other disposition of all or any portion of our business, brands, affiliates, subsidiaries or other assets.

If we otherwise intend to disclose your personal information to a third party, we will identify that third party and the purpose for the disclosure, and obtain your consent.



Storage of Personal Information

Your personal information may be stored and processed in any country where we have facilities or in which we engage third party service providers, notably in Canada and United States. By using the Site, you consent to the transfer of information to countries outside your country of residence, which may have different data protection rules than in your country. While such information is outside of Canada, it is subject to the laws of the country in which it is held, and may be subject to disclosure to the governments, courts or law enforcement or regulatory agencies of such other country, pursuant to the laws of such country. However, our practices regarding your personal information will at all times continue to be governed by this Privacy Policy and, if applicable, we will comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (“GDPR”) requirements providing adequate protection for the transfer of personal information from the EU/EEA to third country, notably by entering into standard contractual clauses.

We may occasionally communicate with you regarding our products, services, news, jobs, and events. You have the option to not receive this information. We provide an opt-out function within all email communications of this nature, or will cease to communicate with you for this purpose if you contact us and tell us not to communicate this information to you.

Age of Consent

We do not knowingly provide the Site to and will not knowingly collect the personal information from anyone under the age of consent. If you live in a country in the EU/EEA, you must be at least 16 years old to use the Site or such greater age required in your country to register for or use the Site. If you live in any other country except those in the EU/EEA, you must be at least 13 years old to use the Site or such greater age required in your country to register for or use the Site. If you are under 13, do not use or provide any information to, on or through the Site, make any purchases through the Site, use any of the interactive or public comment features, or provide any information about yourself to us, including your name, address, telephone number, email address, or any screen name or user name you may use. In addition to being of the minimum required age to use the Site under applicable law, if you are not old enough to have authority to agree to our Privacy Policy in your country, your parent or guardian must agree to our Privacy Policy on your behalf. If we learn we have collected or received personal information from a child under 13 without verification of parental consent, we will delete that information. If you believe we might have any information from or about a child under 13 or if you have any concerns about your child’s personal information, please contact us at the email in the “Contact Us” section below.

Opting Out of Communications

If you no longer want to receive marketing-related emails from us, you may opt-out of receiving marketing-related emails by clicking the “unsubscribe” link at the bottom of any email you receive from us. You may also opt-out by contacting us directly using the contact information in the “Contact Us” section below.

We will endeavour to respond to your opt-out request promptly, but we ask that you please allow us a reasonable time to process your request. Please note that if you opt-out from receiving marketing-related emails, we may still need to send you communications about your use of our products or services, or other matters.

Rights to Your Information

On written request and subject to proof of identity, you may access the personal information that we hold, used or communicated and ask that any necessary corrections be made, where applicable, as authorized or required by law. However, to make sure that the personal information we maintain about you is accurate and up to date, please inform us immediately of any change in your personal information by mail or email.

Under the GDPR, you may be entitled to additional rights, including: (i) the right to withdraw consent to processing where consent is the basis of processing; (ii) the right to access your personal information and certain other supplementary information, under certain conditions; (iii) the right to object to unlawful data processing, under certain conditions; (iv) the right to erasure of personal information about you, under certain conditions; (v) the right to demand that we restrict processing of your personal information, under certain conditions, if you believe we have exceeded the legitimate basis for processing, processing is no longer necessary, are processing, or believe your personal information is inaccurate; (vi) the right to data portability of personal information concerning you that you provided us in a structured, commonly used, and machine-readable format, under certain conditions; (vii) the right to object to decisions being taken by automated means which produce legal effects concerning you or similarly significantly affect you, under certain conditions; (viii) the right to lodge a complaint with data protection authorities. If you want to learn more about your rights under the GDPR, you can visit the European Commission’s page on Data Protection.

You also have the right to lodge a complaint with the relevant data protection authority.

Links

The Site may contain links to other sites and we are not responsible for the privacy practices or the content of such sites. We encourage you to read the privacy policy of linked sites. Their privacy policies and practices differ from our policies and practices.

Third Parties’ Ads & Interest-Based Ads

We do not control third parties’ collection or use of your information to serve interest-based advertising. However, these third parties may provide you with ways to choose not to have your information collected or used in this way. You can opt out of receiving targeted ads from members of the Network Advertising Initiative (“NAI”) on the NAI’s website.

Security

We will strive to prevent unauthorized access to your personal information, however, no data transmission over the Internet, by wireless device or over the air is guaranteed to be 100% secure. We have implemented and maintain reasonable security procedures and practices (based on the nature of the information we collect) to protect that information from unauthorized disclosure. We will continue to enhance security procedures as new technologies and procedures become available. We take steps designed to ensure that only those employees who need access to your personal information to fulfil their employment duties will have access to it.

Please remember that you control what personal information you provide while using the Site. Ultimately, you are responsible for maintaining the secrecy of your identification and/or any personal information in your possession for the use of the Site. Always be careful and responsible regarding your personal information. We cannot guarantee, or assume any responsibility for verifying, the accuracy of the personal information or other information provided by any third party. You release us from any and all liability in connection with the use of such personal information or other information of others.

Retention of Personal Information

We will maintain your personal information for as long as it is needed, to fulfill the purposes for which that personal information was collected and as permitted or as required by applicable laws, regulations, or government orders. If you would like more information on the periods during which your personal information will be kept, please contact us using the contact details in the “Contact Us” section bel ow.

Changes to this Policy

We may update this Privacy Policy from time to time. If we do so, we will send an email to users subscribed to our mailing list. We will also add a site banner alerting users who may not be subscribed. If the change materially affects the treatment of your personal data, and we have your email but you are not subscribed to the Company News list, we will send you an email. (You are responsible for ensuring that we have an up-to-date email for this purpo se.)

Contact Us

If you have any questions or comments about this Privacy Policy or your personal information, to make an access or correction request, to exercise any applicable rights, to make a complaint, or to obtain information about our policies and practices with respect to any service providers outside Canada, our Privacy Officer (or Data Protection Officer) can be reached by mail or email using the following contact information: by email at privacy@metalab.com or by mail at 524 Yates St., Victoria, BC, V8W 1K8, Canada.



