Good product is relative. Equality isn’t.

We're committed to fostering an inclusive and diverse workplace where we prioritize equality and representation. Four strategic pillars guide ongoing work — representation, equity, and growth; inclusion and belonging; community and investment; and transparency and accountability.

Community Investment

We invested in partnerships with BIPOC entrepreneurs to launch social impact products that combat white supremacy and improve representation in the tech industry.

  • ardard

    Anti-Racism Daily provides anti-racism education and inspiration through online courses, speaking events, email subscriptions, and as a Slack app we helped build.

    iOS & Android App

  Nappy

    Nappy offers beautiful photos of Black and Brown people, for free. We collaborated with them to create the All Hands collection, a free set of photos for product mockups.

  The Islamic Family & Social Services Association

    The Islamic Family & Social Services Association is a Canadian-based charity that provides culturally and spiritually safe social services to the Islamic refugee community in Edmonton. We designed a prototype for an intake app that they are using to secure funding.

  Koble

    Koble is a Toronto-based startup disrupting the parenting & healthtech industry with their platform that provides parents affordable and accessible expert knowledge & support. We helped Koble get their MVP to market.

