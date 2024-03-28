AI — Metalab
A closer look at our AI work.
Close collaboration alongside Midjourney's founding team to co-design and iteratively release the original interface for the world's leading prompt-to-image AI service.
A comprehensive rebrand for the world's leading AI code assistant trusted by millions of developers worldwide.
Close collaboration on a first iOS application in design and engineering for the world's leading prompt-to-video platform.
Democratizing the music creation process with a prompt-to-song platform.
Close collaboration inclusive of a rebrand, new website and UX/UI services for a hyper-growth startup providing clean, energy-efficient cloud computing for the AI and blockchain industries.
Partnering closely alongside in-house teams on a rebrand, UX/UI design and engineering services to build and iteratively release an original product to help bring AI services to enterprise at scale.
Working alongside Chris Lattner and the founding team at Modular on brand and holistic product design for a pioneering AI developer platform now valued at $600M.
Building a safe and responsible framework for The Atlantic to explore AI for years to come.
Original brand development and marketing site for the future of user data management for the advancement of AI.
Worked alongside Otter back when they were AISense to conceive the intelligent audio transcription tool named one of Forbes Best Generative AI Workplace Productivity Tools.
As a leading AI-based automation startup, Bardeen approached us in the early days to help conceive and design a category-defining MVP.
Design and visual identity for AI pioneers and researchers at Together.ai responsible for the creation open and transparent cutting-edge artificial intelligence tools such as Llama.
Product and web design for the plug-and-play virtual testing infrastructure that leverages AI technology to scale robotics development.
Brand design for the AI startup pre-inflection delivering the smartest email app on planet earth.
Product design and UX research for the data annotation service training artificIal intelligence and machine learning models to improve image recognition.
Working closely alongside the Messenger team at Meta to convey what's possible with automated chatbots for an F8 reveal.