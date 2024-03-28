AI — Metalab

123456789101112
A closer look at our AI work.

 

  • Close collaboration alongside Midjourney's founding team to co-design and iteratively release the original interface for the world's leading prompt-to-image AI service.

  • A comprehensive rebrand for the world's leading AI code assistant trusted by millions of developers worldwide.

  • Close collaboration on a first iOS application in design and engineering for the world's leading prompt-to-video platform.

  • Suno logo whiteSuno logo black

    Democratizing the music creation process with a prompt-to-song platform.

  • Close collaboration inclusive of a rebrand, new website and UX/UI services for a hyper-growth startup providing clean, energy-efficient cloud computing for the AI and blockchain industries.

  • Partnering closely alongside in-house teams on a rebrand, UX/UI design and engineering services to build and iteratively release an original product to help bring AI services to enterprise at scale.

  • Modular logo in whiteModular logo in black

    Working alongside Chris Lattner and the founding team at Modular on brand and holistic product design for a pioneering AI developer platform now valued at $600M.

  • The Atlantic logo in whiteThe Atlantic logo in black

    Building a safe and responsible framework for The Atlantic to explore AI for years to come.

    A hand holding a phone displaying a black and white head bust with text that reads "Research and Experiments from The Atlantic", while posters of The Atlantic's iconic covers are seen in the background behind the hand.

  • Original brand development and marketing site for the future of user data management for the advancement of AI.

  • Worked alongside Otter back when they were AISense to conceive the intelligent audio transcription tool named one of Forbes Best Generative AI Workplace Productivity Tools.

  • As a leading AI-based automation startup, Bardeen approached us in the early days to help conceive and design a category-defining MVP.

  • Design and visual identity for AI pioneers and researchers at Together.ai responsible for the creation open and transparent cutting-edge artificial intelligence tools such as Llama.

  • Product and web design for the plug-and-play virtual testing infrastructure that leverages AI technology to scale robotics development.

  • Brand design for the AI startup pre-inflection delivering the smartest email app on planet earth.

  • Product design and UX research for the data annotation service training artificIal intelligence and machine learning models to improve image recognition.

  • Working closely alongside the Messenger team at Meta to convey what's possible with automated chatbots for an F8 reveal.

